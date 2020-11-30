Designer Sanghamitra showcases her Silk Collection ‘Silk Road’

The event simultaneously witnessed the launch of the “SANGHAMITRA One-Horn Rhino Foundation”, for the protection of wildlife and biodiversity of the region.

Designer Sanghamitra Phukan has launched her silk collections ‘Silk Road’, at the third annual SANGHAMITRA Fashion Show & Gala, at Ramsa Hills, Guwahati on 29th of November, Sunday. The event simultaneously witnessed the launch of the “SANGHAMITRA One-Horn Rhino Foundation”, for the protection of wildlife and biodiversity of the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanghamitra Phukan said her new collection was a tribute to this legendary crossroads of cultures, by creating a couture collection that takes Northeastern indigenous silks to a new level of experimentation, as they become the medium to channel contemporary western aesthetics into traditional eastern frames. Handloom silks actually become the road, a road to Unity, Creativity, and Sustainability.

The event also witnessed the launch of her “SANGHAMITRA One-Horn Rhino Foundation”. The foundation is Sanghamitra brand’s social initiative as they associate with the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation of Borjuri, in the Kaziranga National park, with the aim of protecting northeastern wildlife and biodiversity. She said that 30% of the sale of the first dedicated collection feature ‘Leopard Stripes’, a painting by London based synaesthete artist Anna Kolosova will go to SANGHAMITRA One Horn Rhino Foundation and its related causes.

Addressing the media Sanghamitra said, “The route for true progress and human growth is the one that brings cultures together, unites people and erases distances, allowing us to learn from each other and sparking creativity. This is what the Silk Road has represented throughout the millennia.”

“With the announcement of SANGHAMITRA One Horn Rhino Foundation, we are committed and dedicated to protecting and conserving the biodiversity in Kaziranga” she added.

A short-animated film ‘Let it Rain’ was also screened at the event. The film produced by the Sanghamitra brand as a concept was born from the observation of current circumstances and, most importantly, from the awareness that each and every event disrupting our lives in 2020.

The event was organised in collaboration with Megan Jentsch (Canada) who created the Silk Road Digital Graphics, Davide De Gregorio (Italy) First Ramp Show Soundtrack ‘Silk Road’ and Marco Polo Goondocks (Italy) Second Ramp Show Soundtrack and she also thanked her team who joined her to pursue their vision. She also informed that her entire collection will be available online on her website, www.sanghamitraphukan.com.