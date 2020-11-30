Hostels for Colleges, Universities in Assam to Reopen from Dec 15

Assam Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the reopening of hostel facilities in Assam from December 15.

Speaking at a press conference on November 30, Sarma said that hostels of the colleges, universities, and residential schools will be reopened but in a limited manner.

‘Only the final year students of the colleges, universities, and polytechnic colleges will be allowed to come back to the hostels from the 15th of December,” he said.

The residential schools can also open their hostels for only classes 10 and 12 students but not for the other classes.

Meanwhile, the institutions have been asked to sanitize the rooms and premises to reopen safely after months of closure.

Further, online classes for engineering and polytechnic colleges, especially for the final year students, are to be discontinued from 15th December, and offline classes will be commenced.