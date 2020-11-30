JEE Exam Scam: Police Arrests Proxy Candidate from Delhi

Assam police arrested the proxy candidate who appeared in the JEE (Mains) examination on behalf of the actual candidate Neel Nakshatra Das and brought him to Guwahati.

According to reports, the accused identified as Pradip Kumar has been apprehended from Ber Sarai area of New Delhi on Saturday.

The 34-year-old, who hails from Jharkhand, is an engineering graduate from Delhi College of Engineering, ADCP Baruah told The Assam Tribune.

“Based on the statement of Bhargav Deka, owner of Guwahati-based educational consultancy Global Edu Light, we conducted the manhunt in New Delhi and apprehended Kumar.

The arrest was made after an FIR was filed against the student who secured 99.8% in JEE Exams even though he did not appear for the exam held on September 5.