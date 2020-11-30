Khandu extends Guru Nanak’s birthday greetings

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended his best wishes on the holy occasion of Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary.

“On the pious day of Kartik Purnima – the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, I join my Sikh brethren in offering prayers to the Guru and revelling in the joy and happiness of his advent into the world to spread peace and humanity,” Khandu said.

He cited the three guiding principles of Guru Nanak Dev – ‘Naam japana, kirat karna, vand chhakana’ which means to repeat God’s name, to be ready to engage in the labour of one’s hands and to be willing to share with others what one has gathered are said to be the three principles underlying Sikh ethics and way of life.

“Guru Nanak Dev ji taught us the dignity of labour and to share whatever we have earned. Let’s resolve on this day to follow his teachings in true spirit and see the world change where there’s no inequality and everybody is happy,” Khandu added.