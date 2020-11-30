Leopard Causes Panic after it Enters Girls’ Hostel in Guwahati

An adult leopard entered a girls’ hostel in Guwahati and created panic among the residents of the locality for several hours on Monday morning, November 30.

The incident occurred on Monday morning and caused alarm among locals residents of the area where the hostel was situated. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the animal entered the hostel premises in the wee hours of Monday morning and then happened to get trapped under a cane sofa owned by the hostel-owner.

“I was the one to see it first. I mistook it for a piece of cloth and nearly grabbed its tail before realizing what it is,” told Mousumi Bora, owner of the hostel.

Reportedly, at the time, the hostel contained 15 girls who had been living there. Upon finding out about the trapped leopard, Bora instantly intimated all the girls who locked themselves in their rooms while she called forest department officials.

“Another successful operation today as we safely rescued an Indian leopard which took shelter in a hostel in Hengrabari, Guwahati. The success can be attributed to the timely intervention of our Assam State Zoo, Wildlife Division & Territorial Division staff & police team,” expressed Parimal Suklabaidya, Assam Minister of Excise, Forest and Environment.