The oldest man of Mizoram, Pu Do Za Manga, died at the age of 110 years in Aizawl.

Pu Do Za Manga who is believed to be the oldest man has seen several grand and great grand children.

According to reports, Pung, a resident of Khawlian village under Phullen block in Aizawl district, reportedly breathed his last at 7.15 p.m on Saturday evening.