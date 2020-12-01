Actor Turned Politician Urmila Matondkar Joins Shiv Sena

Bollywood actor-turned politician Urmila Matondkar officially joined the Shiv Sena on Tuesday 5 months after resigning from Congress. The former actor was nominated for the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC). Matondkar’s joining was done in the presence of party chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The ‘Shiv Bandhan’ was tied to Urmila by Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray. The ceremony was also attended by Mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar along with Priyanka Chaturvedi who left Congress about a year ago.

Urmila Matondkar contested for the Lok Sabha polls on a congress ticket about a year back but exited from the party in September 2019.

In her statement, Urmila Matondkar said, “My political and social sensibilities refuse to allow vested interests in the party to use me as a means to fight petty in-house politics instead of working on a bigger goal in Mumbai Congress.”