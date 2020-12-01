Assam: FIR Against Kokrajhar Additional Deputy Commissioner for Sexually Assaulting Woman

An FIR has been filed against Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kokrajhar D. Bora at Kokrajhar Police Station for allegedly asking for sexual favours from a married woman.

According to reports, a woman having a child approached the ADC Bora on November 22 last for settlement of land related issue when she was forced to have sex.

She said the ADC called her to his official residence on that day for settlement of land dispute and accordingly she went to residence alone as her husband had to go to Guwahati.

Further the victim alleged that the ADC, in course of their conversation asked her to sleep with him but she flatly refused it and questioned as to why he desired so.

She also said the ADC kept hold on her right hand and even threatened her with dire consequence, however, she somehow came out of the residence and called to district women’s help line for help which, finally has taken over the issue.

The victim demanded that action should be taken against him so that such harassment does not happen to others.

On the other hand, the ADC has also lodged a counter FIR at Kokrajhar police station refuting to the allegation as false and cooked up.