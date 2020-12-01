Canada PM Trudeau Backs Farmer Protests, says ‘We are Very Worried’

Amid the ongoing farmers’ protest in India, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said that he is very worried about the unfolding incident and that concerns have been relayed to the Modi government.

On the occasion of Gurupurab, the PM said, “About the news coming from India about the protest by farmers] The situation is very concerning. All of us are worried about family and friends, and this is a reality for many. Let me remind you. Canada will always defend the rights of peaceful protesters. We have intimated our concerns to the Indian authorities.”

We welcome the support of @JustinTrudeau Pm Canada for the farmers agitation and urge Bjp govt to accept the legitimate demands of farmers who have contributed to the inclusive development of India and are themselves under a colossal debt leading to widespread suicides-khaira pic.twitter.com/T7WqMvWx51 — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) December 1, 2020

Meanwhile, the stir by farmers appeared to intensify despite a strong defence of the legislation by the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has accused the opposition of playing tricks on farmers again through misinformation.