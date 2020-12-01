China to Build Major Dam on Brahmaputra

China is planning to build a major hydropower project in Tibet’s part of the Brahmaputra River.

According to reports, China is planning to build the dam as part of the proposal for the country’s 14th Five-Year Plan that will be implemented next year.

It is learnt that Chinese government has already finalised a company to construct this dam.

Yan Zhiyong, chairman of the Power Construction Corp of China, said China will “implement hydropower exploitation in the downstream of the Yarlung Zangbo River” (the Tibetan name for Brahmaputra River).

According to Yan, the hydropower exploitation of the Yarlung Zangbo River downstream is not just any hydropower project as it will have effect on the environment, national security, living standards, energy and international cooperation.

Yan added that the new hydropower station could generate income of 20 billion yuan (USD three billion) annually for the Tibet Autonomous Region.