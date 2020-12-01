Delhi Police detains Bilkis Dadi From Protesting With Farmers

82-year-old Bilkis Bano popularly known as the ‘Dadi’ who became a symbol of the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh was detained by the Delhi Police from entering the site at the Singhu Delhi-Haryana border where she was supposed to join farmers protesting against the farm law.

“We are the daughters of farmers… We will raise our voice, the government should listen to us,” Bano said earlier, news agency ANI reported.

Bilkis Bano was recently listed in TIME magazine’s list of 100 most influential people and BBC’s list of 100 women of 2020.

The ‘Dadi of Shaheen Bagh’, Bilkis became one of the prominent faces of the protest for her resistance despite her age. She became the epicentre of the anti-CAA protests as women with young children staged a sit-in Shaheen Bagh for over three months. Bano, along with two other grandmothers emerged as the face of NRC-CAA protests earlier this year.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the three farm laws passed by Parliament in September. They have been camping in and around Delhi demanding that the laws should be taken back by the Centre.

As per reports, the Centre has invited representatives of farmer groups for the next round of talks today. The talks were initially scheduled for Thursday but they got preponed after Union agricultural minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union home minister Amit Shah met twice on Monday to discuss the issues.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.