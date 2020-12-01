Former Congress Leader Urmila Matondkar to Join Shiv Sena Today

Actor-turned-politician, Urmila Mantodkar is all set to join Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old actor is set to restart her political journey after quitting the Congress party last year in September this year.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut had on Monday said that the Bollywood actor will join the Shiv Sena on December 1.

“She [Matondkar] is anyway a Shiv Sainik. She may join the Sena formally tomorrow… Our women leadership is getting stronger,” Raut told reporters in Mumbai, when asked if the actor is joining the party.