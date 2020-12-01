Khandu extends greetings on Indigenous Faith Day

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended his best wishes on the occasion of Indigenous Faith Day celebrated across the state on December 1 every year.

“Ours is a distinct state with several tribes and communities residing side by side for ages and maintaining their own unique indigenous culture and traditions. Despite our varied diversity, we as Arunachalees are united and take pride in our indigenous cultural heritage. This cultural mosaic has to be maintained, preserved and propagated at all costs while keeping in-tact our unity in diversity,” he said.

Khandu reminded that ‘loss of culture is the loss of identity’ and said Arunachal Pradesh is known the world over for its indigenous tribes, their culture and their faith. He urged all to take pride in the cultural heritage passed over through generations.

“I take this opportunity to repeat my appeal to the youths of today to learn, practice and speak in their mother tongue. Our indigenous languages are our connection to the rich cultural heritage of our forefathers. We should not let our local languages fade away. May this celebration spread awareness on the importance of our local languages,” Khandu added.