Mizoram Ranked as Best Performing State in Inclusive Development

Mizoram was conferred with the “best performing state in inclusive development state” by country’s leading media organisation India Today in the annual ‘State Of The States Award 2020’.

The annual survey ranks the country’s states on a range of parameters for emerging as the ‘best performing’ and ‘most improved’ states.

“Glad to announce that Mizoram has been adjudged the best performing small state in inclusive development and the most improved small state in economy, health and entrepreneurship by @IndiaToday e-State of the States Conclave 2020,” tweeted Mizoram chief minister, Zoramthanga.

Meanwhile, Manipur has been awarded the ‘State of the States’ Award 2020 for the most improved small state overall and the most improved in the law and order category.