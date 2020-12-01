Temporary Covid Centres Closed in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Following a considerable decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in Assam, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that all temporary COVID Care Centres in Assam have been closed down with patients being treated at hospitals.

“Patients are now being treated in hospitals such as Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) and the COVID Care Hospital at Kalapahar,” Sarma said.

“Moreover, out of these cases (registered per week) about 20 to 22 cases are detected at the airport or railway station, which means that people coming to the state from outside are testing positive. So we have decided to keep testing stringent at the airport and railway station,” he said.