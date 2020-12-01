There Won’t Be Separate Flag and Constitution in Nagaland: Governor R N Ravi

Nagaland Governor RN Ravi said that there would be no separate flag and constitution, amid persistent demand for these by the NSCN(IM) to achieve a solution to the Naga political issue.

“The Indian national flag and Constitution are the pride of the people of India. The Government of India is absolutely clear that there is and there shall be only one national flag and Constitution in India,” said Ravi. Anyone talking anything contrary is peddling preposterous lies, he said “They are trying to confuse and mislead the people,” he added.

“The territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Union of India are supreme. The Government of India has never ever talked, much less negotiated with anyone on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country. Any misadventure to disintegrate this great nation shall not be tolerated,” he asserted.