Tripura Govt Cancels Physical Attendance of Students in Colleges

The Tripura Education Department has cancelled physical attendance of students in colleges and other institutes.

This decision has been taken by the State Education Department “in view of not receiving positive response from the Health & Family Welfare Department of Tripura” in regards to reopening of Colleges.

The notification stated that “In view of not receiving response from the Health & F.W. Dept., Tripura regarding reopening of College Institution, it has been decided to cancel the physical attendance of the students in the College/Institutions w.e.f 1/12/2020.”

Meanwhile, schools in the State also remained shut today. Earlier, the Tripura government had announced that educational institutions across the state will open from today onwards.