BSF Sub-Inspector from Manipur martyred in Jammu and Kashmir

A Sub-Inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) was martyred during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

“On Tuesday, Pakistan Army restored to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rajouri sector on the Line of Control in which BSF Sub Inspector Paotinsat Guite who was deployed at FDL of BSF attained martyrdom while displaying a conspicuous act of bravery in not only retaliating to the enemy fire but also saving many of his colleagues. Martyred SI P Guite displayed the highest degree of dedication and devotion to duty and laid down his life in the line of duty,” BSF IG NS Jamwal was quoted in the Hindustan Times.

The mortal remains of the BSF Sub-Inspector will be sent to Imphal by air and then to his native place at Maphou Kuki village in Manipur’s Senapati district.

The last rites of the braveheart will be performed with full state honours in his village.

The sad news came on the day when the nation observed the 56th BSF Raising Day.

The BSF in its statement said the force stands in solidarity with his bereaved family.

Manipur CM N. Biren Singh while offering his condolences said, “Salute to the Braveheart, P Guite from Maphou Kuki Village, Kangpokpi Dist. Manipur, who was serving as a SI in BSF, attained Martyrdom during cease fire violation in Rajouri by Pakistan Army. My condolences to the bereaved family. May the noble soul rest in eternal peace.”