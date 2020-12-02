China’s plan to build dam on Brahmaputra should not impact the downstream Indian states, says Arunchal CM

Amid reports that China plans to build a dam on the Brahmaputra river (which China calls the Yarlung Zangbo/ Tsangpo river) before it flows into India from Tibet, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the dam should not impact the downstream Indian states of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Yarlung Tsanpo is the Siang River in Arunachal.

Speaking to the media, the CM said that even though he is not competent to comment on international matters, but the Government of India is well aware about it and the Ministry of External Affairs would deal with the issue of dam construction in Tibet.

As per reports, he further sought assurance from the Chinese government that the construction of the dam will not create flood-like situations in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Recently, the Chinese media reported on November 29 that a green signal has been given to a Chinese hydropower company to construct the first downstream dam on the Yarlung Zangbo, which flows into Arunachal Pradesh as the Siang and meets two other rivers to form the Brahmaputra in Assam.