Mizoram’s Capital Aizawl Records Best Air Quality Among 119 Cities

Mizoram’s capital Aizawl recorded the best air quality out of 119 Indian cities on November 29 (Sunday), according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index of the northeast city was recorded at 14 at 4 pm on Sunday, followed by Meghalaya’s capital Shillong at 25 and Karnataka’s Mysuru at 34.

Expressing happiness, Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga tweeted several images of the scenic state saying that it’s a natural bliss. He wrote: “Mizoram’s capital Aizawl records best Air Quality Index of 14 among 119 cities. #cleanair #naturalblessing #CentralPollutionControlBoard.”