Rs 5.25 Cr Missing from Statue of Unity Daily Collection, Case Filed

The police in Gujarat’s Narmada district have booked staff of a private cash management company under various sections for an alleged theft of Rs 5.25 crore from the daily collections of the Statue of Unity, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

The Manager of the HDFC bank, Vadodara branch has filed the complaint.

The complaint states that HDFC Bank, which provided services for offline ticketing and parking fees to the Statue of Unity administration, had outsourced the doorstep cash collection facility of offline tickets to Writer Business.

“The receipt of the cash received is issued to the Statue of Unity administration and is periodically reconciled with the cash deposit entries made in the bank account,” an official at the tourist site told The Indian Express.