RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Visits Assam on a 4-Day Tour, to Visit Arunachal & Nagaland

Chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat reached Guwahati on a four-day visit to the state.

The RSS chief is staying in a secluded Ashram in Adimgiri Hills near Maligaon.

According to reports, Bhagwat is likely to participate in a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and top leaders of BJP today to discuss some important political issue.

Bhagwat will stay in Guwahati till December 5 and will visit Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh after December 5.

From his visit to the two Northeastern states, Bhagwat will return back to Guwahati on December 12 and will camp at Keshav Dham, the RSS office situated at Paltan Bazaar.