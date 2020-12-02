Virat Kohli Breaks Tendulkar’s Record, Becomes Fastest to Reach 12,000 Runs

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday, December 2 has become the fastest to reach 12,000 runs in International limited-overs cricket.

Kohli breached the mark in the third ODI against Australia in Canberra.

It took the Indian captain 242 innings to reach the milestone. He has broken the previous record set by Sachin Tendulkar, who got his 12000th run in his 300th inning.

The Master Blaster Tendulkar is the highest run scored in ODS with 18,426 runs, whereas Kohli is the second-highest scorer for India in ODIs behind Tendulkar.