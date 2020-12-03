10 out of 13 Top Honey Brands Fail ‘Purity Test’; Dabur, Patanjali Don’t Make the Cut

Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has found rampant adulteration in honey sold by major Indian brands including Dabur, Patanjali, and Emami.

Meanwhile,only brands like Marico’s Saffola Honey, Markfed Sohna and Nature’s Necta cleared all the tests.

According to a Hindu report, CSE researchers chose 13 high and smaller manufacturers of processed and uncooked honey being bought in India to test their purity. Samples of these brands were first tested at the Centre for Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food (CALF) at the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in Gujarat.

In all, 22 samples were tested of which only five passed. CSE said 77 per cent of the samples were found to be adulterated with addition of sugar syrup and only three could pass the internationally accepted Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (NMR) test.

“Honey samples from leading brands such as Dabur, Patanjali, Baidyanath, Zandu, Hitkari and Apis Himalaya, all failed the NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) test,” the study said.