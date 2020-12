The Kamrup District Transport Department has issued new rules for two-wheelers riders in the city.

The department has now made it mandatory for both the rider as well as the pillion rider of two-wheelers to wear helmets.

Failing to abide by the rule will lead to cancellation of the driver’s licence and a fine of Rs 1000 will be imposed.

As per the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, it is mandatory for every person above four years of age to wear a helmet.