Illegally Smuggled Animal Body Parts & Marine Products Recovered in Guwahati

The Assam Forest Department and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau on Wednesday recovered illegally smuggled valuable animal body parts and marine products near Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.

As per a report, about 50kgs of sea fan were recovered among the items along with 14 musk deer pod, 2kg of broken pieces of musk pod, 43 body parts of Monitor Lizard, 1.5 kg Porcupine scales and spike have been recovered.

The first raid conducted at Ganeshguri Lakhi Mandir seized 600 pieces of sea fans, which is enlisted in Schedule-I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. One person was arrested in this raid. Based on his interrogation more raids were carried out, two more persons were nabbed.

DFO, Guwahati East Forest Division, Rajib Baruah suspects that this kind of smuggling might be a part of some international network hence their investing is going to track and capture the chain.