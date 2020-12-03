In a First, Muslim Man in India Arrested Under ‘Love Jihad Law’

Police in India’s Uttar Pradesh state have arrested a Muslim man for allegedly trying to convert a Hindu woman to Islam.

It is to be mentioned that the appredended is the first to be arrested under a new anti-conversion law that targets “love jihad” – a term radical Hindu groups use to accuse Muslim men of converting Hindu women by marriage.

A case had been registered against Uwais Ahmed on 28 November under the Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, for allegedly attempting to forcibly convert a Hindu girl at the Deorania Police Station in Bareilly.

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district confirmed the arrest on Twitter on Wednesday.

According to reports, the woman’s father first filed a complaint, accusing the 21-year-old Muslim man of pressuring his daughter to convert and threatening her life if she didn’t. The woman was allegedly in a relationship with the man but was married to someone else earlier this year.

The man was sentenced to 14 days in judicial custody, according to online newspaper ThePrint. He also claimed to have no conection to the Hindu woman. “I have no link with the woman, she got married a year back. I am innocent,” he said.

In the father’s complaint, he alleged that the man had known his daughter since they were students, and had been pressuring her to convert. A police officer told ThePrint that the two had planned to elope in October of last year, but were unable to do so.

Alleged offenders risk a jail term of up to 10 years, while offenses committed under the law are non-bailable. At least four other states are drafting laws against “love jihad,” according to The Quint.