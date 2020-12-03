Indian Army Reconstructs Bridge in Manipur, Restores Connectivity on NH-37

The Indian Army has reconstructed a bridge over Irang River in Tamenglong district’s Taubam village and restored the road connectivity of NH-37.

It is to be mentioned here that the bridge is the most important lifeline of Manipur.

The highway connects Imphal and Jiribam and this step comes as a relief to the stranded locals.

Earlier, the old bridge collapsed on November 1 which resulted in a sand-laden truck falling into the fast-flowing Irang River leading to the death of its driver.

The Army completed the task in less than a month on November 27.

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh inaugurated the bridge and opened it for the general traffic on December 2.