Manipur: Severed Hand Found in Maram Bazaar; Mao Police on Search Operation & Investigation

Denizens of Maram bazaar were caught by surprise when a dog brought an unusual item right on the road of the bazaar – that of a human right hand remains.

The hand was reportedly found on December 2, Wednesday at a place near BRTF Mandir, Maram bazaar which is about 35 km (South) from Mao Police Station under Senapati district.

Personnel from Mao Police Station had reportedly reached the spot and retrieved the remains soon after the report reached their office on Wednesday. With the assistance from Assam Rifles and village authority of Maram bazaar, the Mao Police had reportedly launched a search operation in and around the spot but reportedly could not find anything till filing of this report.

When asked Mao Police Station, it was reported that no recent missing report was filed in the past and said there was no clue of any amputee in recent past according to source from the medical department of the area.

As the identity of the remains has not been determined, a suo motu case has been reportedly registered at the Mao Police Station under U.D. Case No. 4/Mao-PS/2020 under section 174 CrPC for investigation. Inspector Jonah Raphuba Chawang, OC, Mao Police Station invites anyone to give any relevant information about the deceased to the Mao Police Station or to nearest Police Station.