Police Station at Manipur Chosen Best in India, Arunachal’s Kharsang Police Station Third-Best

Nongpok Sekmai police station in Manipur’s Thoubal district has been selected as the best police station in the country, fresh rankings for 2020 announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday said.

The other nine top police stations are AWPS-Suramangalam in Tamil Nadu’s Salem city, Kharsang in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang, Jhilmili (Bhaiya Thana) at Surajpur in Chhattisgarh, Sanguem in South Goa, Kalighat in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Pakyong in Sikkim’s East District, Kanth in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district, Khanvel in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Jammikunta Town police station in Telangana’s Karimnagar district.

“The government of India selects best performing police stations out of 16,671 in the country every year to “incentivise more effective functioning of police stations and bring healthy competition among them,” the MHA said.

“The ranking process commenced with shortlisting of the best performing police stations in each State on the basis of addressing property offence, crime against women, crime against weaker sections, missing persons, unidentified found person and unidentified dead bodies. The last parameter has been introduced this year,” MHA said in a statement.

The statement said that the rankings were in accordance with the directions of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Directors General of Police conference in 2015. He had directed that parameters should be laid down for grading police stations and assessing their performance based on feedback.