The third Mizoram Science Congress 2020 goes online today. The event is a platform where students and enthusiasts share their knowledge and experience in Science and Technology. The event is organized by the Mizoram Science, Technology &Innovation Council (MISTIC) and the Directorate of Science & Technology.

The theme of the two day event is ‘Science as a soul of prosperity and sustenance’

Mizoram Science Congress 2020 (Online) will comprise of two events namely – Technical Presentation and Science Exhibition

Technical presentations by academic staff and research scholars will be conducted through online meeting software in which subject experts from within India and abroad are invited to give an evaluation. Science exhibition will also be a part of the event. It is divided into three categories: High school, Higher Sec. School and Local innovators.

Mizoram Science Congress 2020 was earlier passed to be held in the conventional system. However, in regard to the current COVID-19 situation, the Congress Organising Committee meeting has resolved to organize it in online mode in order to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) laid down by the Government in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Accordingly, the event is renamed Mizoram Science Congress 2020 (Online).

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga took to Twitter to express gratitude to the organizers, “I thank the Mizoram Science, Technology & Innovation Council (MISTIC) and the Directorate of Science & Technology for providing a very fruitful and intellectual knowledge sharing platform for various participants and enthusiasts.”