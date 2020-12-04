Akali Dal Sends Legal Notice to Kangana Ranaut, Seeks Apology

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday said that the party has slapped a legal notice at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut a day after she passed derogatory remarks at an old farmer lady who marched to the national capital along with other protestors from Punjab.

“We have sent a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for her derogatory tweet calling aged mother of a farmer as ‘woman available for Rs 100’. Her tweets portray farmers protest as anti-national. We demand unconditional apology from her for the insensitive remarks,” Sirsa, also the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president, said.

We have sent a legal notice to @KanganaTeam for her derogatory tweet calling the aged mother of a farmer as a woman available for ₹100. Her tweets portray farmers protest as antinational We demand an unconditional apology from her for her insensitive remarks on farmers protest pic.twitter.com/AWNfmwpIyT — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 4, 2020

Earlier, Diljit Dosanj slammed the ‘Queen’ actress for vilifying the elderly woman who marched to Delhi in the farmers’ protests. The actress later posted a series of tweets to suppress the misconceptions that triggered the social media war. Ranaut also got herself mired in yet one more controversy as she claimed that the elderly woman was also seen protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi from December-March last.

Though she immediately deleted her tweet, people on social media re-circulated it. A Punjab-based lawyer also slammed a legal notice on Ranaut.