Femina Miss India 2020 North East state Winners Announced

Femina Miss India is one of the coveted pageants in India where the winners are selected to represent India in various international pageants like Miss World, Miss Grand International, and Miss United Continents.

The official mentor of Femina Miss India 2020, Neha Dupia announced the names of 31 finalists from each state.

This will be the 57th edition of the beauty pageant, with the grand finale scheduled for February 2021.

The names of the finalists from Northeast India are:

1. Amrita Kashyap from Assam

2. Tanvi Marak from Meghalaya

3. Millo Meena from Arunachal Pradesh

4. Chayanika Debnath from Tripura

5. Lalmuansangi Varte from Mizoram

6. Maria Chanu Pangambam from Manipur

7. Zuchobeni Tungoe from Nagaland

8. Reetika Chettri from Sikkim