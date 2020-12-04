Guwahati Zoo Arranges Heaters for Inmates to Fight the Chill

In order to keep the body temperatures of tigers and lions warm during the winter season, heaters have been placed outside their enclosures at Guwahati Zoo to help them beat the chilling winters.

These arrangements are a part of the special arrangements that have been made at Assam State Zoo Cum Botanical Garden here in view of cold weather.

For deer and other animals, paddy straws have been kept to keep them warm.

Praveen Haloi, animal keeper of the state zoo said, “I have been taking care of the animals since 1987. It’s my job to keep them comfortable and these arrangements are made every year. These arrangements will be kept till April.”