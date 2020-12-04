Hindus Will Get Brutally Beaten if they Visit Church on Christmas Day; Warns Bajrang Dal

As a mark of protest against the recent incident of Khasi students locking up Ramkrishna Mission in the capital of Meghalaya, the Bajrang Dal has warned Hindus with dire consequences if they visit any churches during Christmas in Assam’s Cachar district.

In the meeting, Bajrang Dal’s district general secretary Mithu Nath made explosive statements. “If Hindus go and visit Churches on Christmas Day, they will get brutally beaten,” said Nath during his speech. He added, “They are locking temples in Shillong and we are going and celebrating with them. This cannot happen, we will not allow this to happen.”

Nath went on to say, “Yes, the press calls us Gunda Gang. If our Hindu girls are touched and harassed we will become Gundas and we are proud of it.” Nath continued with his jibe at the press. “I know what will be the headline on December 26. Bajrang Dal goons vandalised Oriental School will be the news in every newspaper, but we don’t care. We will not allow Hindus in programmes during Christmas when they are locking gates of temples in Shillong,” he said.

The Shillong temple incident he was referring to is the recent locking of Vivekananda Cultural Centre located in Quinton Road Shillong. The centre is a part of Ramakrishna Mission where students are offered advanced Computer courses at a lower cost.

The secretary Maharaj of the mission confirmed that the members of Khasi Students Union did not lock any temple. “The issue was related to the cultural centre and the temples and dispensary is functioning properly,” he said.