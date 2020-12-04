Students Offered Package of Rs. 70 Lakh in IIT Guwahati Campus Placement

The highest domestic package of Rs 70 lakhs was offered this year at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati’s campus placement.

The placement sessions at IIT Guwahati began on Tuesday (December 1), 2020 in virtual mode due to the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic.

Phase one was held on December 1. And today was the second day of the recruitment session and by the end of the day the total number of offers made by companies stood at 486.

Companies such as Google, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, Quadaye, Oracle, Adobe, Bajaj, American Express, Walmart, Uber, MTX, Accenture Japan, Flipkart, and many more participated in the campus placement drive so far.

The highest domestic package of Rs 70 lakh offered this year is a nearly 35 percent jump over the last year’s Rs 52 lakh.

A total of 133 students from the institute have got Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), which is equivalent to that of last year. The students also grabbed 4 international offers.