Assam govt notifies SOPs for reopening of hostels

In Assam, the Education department has notified standard operating procedure, SoP for reopening of hostels for final year students from 15th of this month in the state.

The notification said that students must submit a consent letter from their parents for availing hostel facilities.

Before the reopening of hostels, Rapid Antigen tests were conducted for superintendents, wardens, cooks and helpers engaged in hostel management. On the other hand, screening of every hostel border will also have to be done before they start staying in hostels. Moreoevr, the entire hostel has to be sanitized before reopening.

As per reports, hostels will reopen only for final-year students of engineering colleges, degree colleges, polytechnics and universities, and at residential schools for classes 10 and 12 of both government and private schools, as well as coaching and training institutes.

Students will have to report to hostels in a phased manner.

Signage and messaging at prominent spots should be ensured relating to COVID-19 precautions and protocol. The initial preference for rejoining hostels will be given to students who do not have any support at home and no facility for online education.