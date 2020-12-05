CRPF Jawan from Assam Shoots himself to Death in Tripura

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) assistant sub-inspector reportedly died by shooting himself with his service rifle in Tripura.

The deceased jawan was identified as Jadav Deka who hailed from Kamalpur in Assam. Deka was posted as an Assistant Sub-inspector of the CRPF no 71 in Tripura.

The incident occurred at Radhanagar camp in Khumulwng, headquarters of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

According to reports, jawans in the camp heard a gunshot and rushed to his room to find Deka lying in his pool of blood.

The critically wounded jawan was rushed to GB hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

After the post-mortem, the CRPF handed Deka’s body to his family members at the Dwigunpar residence and later his body was cremated with full rites.