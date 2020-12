The mortal remains of CISF jawan Jayanta Doley on Saturday reached Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

Jayanta Doley, a 30-year-old CISF jawan from Bokakhat in Upper Assam’s Golaghat district died in a road mishap in New Delhi.

According to reports, Doley was riding a scooty to the Indira Gandhi International Airport to report for duty when he was hit by a vehicle.