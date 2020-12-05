Nagaland: Total Restriction of all Vehicles on NH-29

The deputy commissioner (DC) Dimapur Rajesh Soundararajan has ordered total restriction of all movement from Chathe River Bridge (Patkai Bridge) to Kukidolong in the national highway from 7 AM of December 6 to 5 AM of December 7.

The moves comes in due to the ongoing four-lane construction works.

Meanwhile, the public could take the alternative route from Dimapur-Kohima/Kohima-Dimapur for light vehicles only via 7th Mile-New DC office-Shokhuvi-Razaphe-Mhaikam-Pimla-Mhainamtsi-Jhornapani/Medziphema and vice versa.