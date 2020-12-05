Protest Held in Shillong Demanding ILP in Meghalaya

Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisation (CoMSO) staged a sit-in demonstration in Shillong demanding the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state by the Centre on December 11.

The sit-in demonstration was held at Malki Ground from 11 am to 3 pm.

CoMSO is a conglomerate of several groups which has demanding the implementation of ILP in the state and amendment of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA).

It is to be mentioned that a resolution on ILP was unanimously passed in the State Assembly last year to urge the Central government to implement the ILP in the state.