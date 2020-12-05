Youth Social Workers Felicitated and Cake Mixing Ceremony organised at the Chocolate Room Tezpur 1st Anniversary Celebration

The Chocolate Room Café, Tezpur celebrates its first anniversary on November 29th, 2020. Various notable dignitaries from Guwahati and Tezpur and a vivid group of enthusiastic youth from different socio-cultural organisations across Tezpur attended the event.

The event began with the felicitation ceremony of the dignitaries Mr. Upendra Nath Sharma, Chairperson of Governing Body, Darrang College and Principal of Inspire Academy, Subhasis Bhattacharjee, Deputy Producer, News 18, Depali Devi, Writer, Mr Ramen Goswami, Social Worker and Asst P.F Commissioner of ATEPFO(Rtd.). The prime focus of the event was the felicitation of youth social workers. Notably from the day of its inception The Chocolate Room Café, Tezpur is working towards creating a platform for the youth who are doing some exceptional work and working for the upliftment of the society.

Another attraction of the event was the Cake Mixing Ceremony which is organised in Tezpur for the first time. Tezpur Food bloggers, Foodies Destiny and Silent Bong took part in this unique ceremony leading by the Brew Master of the café Karam Pritamjeet Singha.

Cake mixing is a ritual, dates back to the 17thcentury, which follows a definite process of putting the elaborate ingredients together, mixing them and then waiting till the mixture is ready for backing. The ceremony also marked the arrival of the harvest season. The stirring ceremony is part of an age old Christmas tradition of cake mixing and one making wishes for the New Year.

The co-owner of the Café Rajashree Goswami said,“ The entire one year journey of TCR Tezpur is remarkable. From the day of its inception, TCR is committed to it’s social-economic accountabilities. And most importantly we are committed to our values like giving platforms to the youth of the city to share their struggles, their narratives their inspiring stories. Moreover, we believe in creating a network of positivity amid all the chaos. In the last year, we are overwhelmed with the response we get. We are thankful to everyone who supported us in this entire journey of one year, in all our ups and downs. I am also grateful to my team for their constructive outlook towards work and forming a healthy work environment.” Worth mentioning that Miss Goswami is also is a community worker and associated with organisations like Mitti Ke Rang where she is actively working for the upliftment of the women entrepreneurs.

Anup Sinha, another co-worker said, “We have faced and gone through many ups and downs in the entire year, but it is the hard work, dedication and determination of each of us present in the team that kept us going and made this day possible. We are thankful everyone connected to this café and helping us to grow.”

On the occasion, Rahul Bora, Research Scholar, Tezpur University, Arpana Choudhury, Founder XOBDO, and UCI Foundation are felicitated for their remarkable work. Mr. Bora is working for the inclusivity of the visually impaired, Arpana Choudhury who is the Forbes 30 Under 30 2017 is a human rights activist and presently working for the LGBTQA+ community. UCI Foundation is carrying forward initiatives like Aanant Vidhya providing free education to the underprivileged kids along with working with their other two initiatives The Voice and Khoon.

With this, The Chocolate Room Tezpur has also started the “Work From Cafe” concept for the first time in Tezpur and the same is available in prior appointments.