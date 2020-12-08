AAP claims Kejriwal put under house arrest, Delhi Police denies allegations

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was put under house arrest following his meeting with the protesting farmers, at the Singhu border and pledged support to them.

In a series of tweet, the AAP said, “BJP’s Delhi Police has put Hon’ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday. No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence.”

Huge police force deployed by BJP's Centre Govt to stop CM @ArvindKejriwal from stepping out and supporting farmers' movement. #BJPHouseArrestsKejriwal pic.twitter.com/yjUcjMsufm — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 8, 2020

The party further alleged that AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Bhagwat Mann were also stopped from entering Kejriwal’s residence.

CM Kejriwal has been put under house arrest ever since he returned from Singhu Border. Entry/exit of people not being allowed. BJP is scared that the CM will take to the streets in favour of #BharatBandh and speak for farmers. @msisodia #BJPHouseArrestsKejriwal pic.twitter.com/1oBwCZz4Nv — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 8, 2020

Kejriwal had visited the Singhu border on Monday and reviewed facilities for farmers protesting against the farm reform laws.

As per reports, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed the Delhi Police has put Kejriwal under house arrest after the chief minister returned from the farmers’ protest.

Mayors, deputy mayors and various other senior leaders of the three BJP-led municipal corporations of Delhi have been sitting on a dharna outside the official residence of Kejriwal since Monday to demand release of “due funds”.

AAP leaders said the BJP was staging the sit-in outside Kejriwal’s residence to stop him from going out or joining the Bharat Bandh being observed by farmers against the three new laws.

Reportedly, the Delhi Police, however, denied the charges, with the DCP saying it was a “general deployment to avoid any clash between AAP and any other parties and Kejriwal was free to step out”.