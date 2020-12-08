Groom in Wedding Attire Cast Vote in Assam’s Baksa District, Photo Goes Viral

Faced with the onerous responsibility of choosing his leader and life-partner the same day, a groom arrived at a polling station in Bangali Para in Assam’s Baksa district to cast his vote in full wedding attire.

Their pictures have now gone viral after it was shared on social media.

A man, seemingly in his mid-20s, dressed in a groom’s regalia, was seen queuing at a polling centre at Bau Haka in Bangali Para in Assam’s Baksa district to cast his vote for the ongoing Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

Bokul Pohril, a resident of Bengali Para in Baksa district, sets an example of being a responsible citizen by going to vote at the polling centre on the day of his marriage.

Truly setting an example, the groom was accompanied by family and went to the voting centre in an SUV vehicle adorned with ribbons for the wedding.