Leading Entrepreneur from Namsai Passes Away

Leading entrepreneur of Namsai area in Arunachal Pradesh, Chow Chetmoon Mongmaw, who was also associated with various social activities passed away on Sunday in a private hospital in Delhi.

Late Chow Chetmoon Mongmaw had been battling with multi-organ failure and breathed his last at about 8 pm Sunday. His mortal has been brought today and is being kept at his residence in Namsai for the night.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that Chetmoon Mongmaw’s death as a personal loss and added that it has come as a rude shock to him. He remembered Mongmaw as a friendly, amiable, helpful and enterprising personality.

Mein also added that Mongmaw was successfully running the Eco-Resort near the Golden Pagoda since its inception and has inspired many youths of the area to emulate his style of entrepreneurship. Mein further termed it a loss for the society too.

Namsai MLA and State BJP General Secretary Chau Zingnu Namchoom said that he was not only a leading entrepreneur who has been instrumental in developing the tourism sector of the area but he was also involved in various social activities. His passing away will leave a void for a long time to come.

Chow Meokhun Mongmaw, eldest brother and former Director,Treasuries and Accounts and presently is the General Secretary of apex organization Tai Khamti Singpho Council said that his late brother was not only kind to his family members but also beyond that.” We are feeling the void and would like to humbly thank to all the well wishers who extended their support and prayers during these trying times.”