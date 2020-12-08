Manipuri Journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhemcha Granted Bail

After more than 2 months, the Court of Sessions, Judge, Senapati on Tuesday granted bail to Manipur TV journalist, Kishorchandra Wangkhemcha.

Journalist, Kishorchandra was booked for sedition and promoting enmity between different communities on racial grounds, over responding to a viral social media post made by a high-profile BJP politician’s wife. The post was in response to a reportedly derogatory comment and a “racial slur”’ about her made by a Meitei woman close to her husband.

Kishorchandra was arrested on September 29, 2020 for the second time on charges of inciting enmity between two communities and was detained at the Sajiwa Central Jail in Imphal East.

He recently, on December 2 wrote a letter to editors of news media houses about his unjust incarceration at Sajiwa Central Jail.