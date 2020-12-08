Muslim Man Donates Land Worth Rs 80 Lakh to Rebuild Hanuman Temple

A Muslim businessman from Bengaluru has donated a portion of his land so that the Hindus in the neighborhood can renovate their Hanuman temple.

HMG Basha, a resident of Kadugodi in Bengaluru donated some of his land for the rebuilding of the Anjaneya Swamy temple on the Bengaluru-Hoskote highway and this act of kindness is winning praises for his exemplary gesture.

According to reports, six months ago the trustees of the temple approached Basha seeking his help to renovate the shrine for which he happily obliged and decided to give up some of it for the temple after noticing the struggles of the devotees.

The 65-year-old cargo businessman was asked for 1.5 cents of land by the temple trustees, however, in a goodwill gesture he donated 1.5 guntas of land, estimated to be worth around Rs 80 lakh.

“I used to see many women struggling when they would take the rounds of the temple for prayers. Six months ago when the villagers decided to renovate the temple, I decided that I would give up a small portion of my land as that would make it easier for them to pray,” he said.

Meanwhile, the temple trust has put up posters with Basha’s photo to tank him for his kind gesture.