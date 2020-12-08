RS member Ajit Bhuyan writes to Rail Min to resume local train services in Assam

In a bid to ease the commuter woes who regularly travel by local trains, Rajya Sabha member Ajit Kumar Bhuyan wrote to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal seeking the resumption of the local train services which have been inoperative due to COVID induced lockdown.

Bhuyan said that with the easing of the lockdown, train services have been resumed in several states that contributed to the returning of normalcy in the day-to-day activities.

In a letter written to Goyal, Bhuyan said, “During the period of lockdown, most of the employees were seriously affected as they have to travel daily to their workplaces in towns and cities and return home in the evening. Besides, employers, petty traders and vendors who sell their products in urban areas on a daily basis are also in trouble.”

Due to the non-restoration of regular train services the economically weaker section, students and the patients had to suffer in Assam like any other parts of the country, as such resumption of the local train services has become a dire necessity, added Bhuyan.