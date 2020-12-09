3 Terrorists Neutralized in Pulwama Encounter, 1 Civilian Injured

Three unidentified militants were killed and a civilian injured in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on December 9.

According to reports, following information about presence of militants, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tikken area of Pulwama district in the early hours of Wednesday.

However, the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

Two ultras were killed in the initial stages of the operation, the official said, adding a civilian also sustained injuries during the exchange of fire between the two sides. The third militant put up some resistance before being neutralized by the security forces.