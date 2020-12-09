Assam to have its First Human Milk Bank in Northeast

In a first of its kind in the Northeast, Assam is going to have its first human Milk bank to store pasteurized breast milk at Satribari Christian Hospital in Guwahati.

The initiative has been taken to cater to the nutritional needs of premature or new-born babies with low birth weight. Here is it to be noted that Assam already has neonatal intensive care units which ask the new mothers to pump their breast milk about thrice a day. However, proper pasteurization and banking of breast milk in the state.

As per reports, most of the times arranging milk for small babies becomes quite a challenge due to many factors including health issues of the mother or inability to produce sufficient milk. Hence, it is best to opt for pasteurized donor milk from a milk bank.

In a milk bank, the milk from a healthy and willing donor is collected , then the milk is pasteurized and then stored. As stated by paediatric and neonatal intensivist Devajit Kumar Sharma at Satribari Christian Hospital in a report, the milk can be stored for 6 months and upto 6 years.

The milk bank has been set up with help from Rotary Club, district 5240 USA.